Two people rescued by helicopter after becoming stuck 35 feet up a cliff

Two people have been rescued from a cliff in a joint operation involving two coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter.

The pair was located by Hornsea coastguard on Monday afternoon when they were cut off by the tide approximately 35 feet up the cliff face at Cowden.

The location of the casualties meant they could not be recovered from the beach or the sea and due to it being within the former RAF Cowden bombing range, a rope rescue was not possible either.

Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Bridlington coastguard were also called out for assistance as the casualties were secured from the cliff top.

They were eventually extracted by helicopter and handed into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.