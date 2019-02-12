Two more jazz acts announced for Burton Agnes festival

Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival has announced more artists for its 13th summer festival at the stately home near Bridlington.

Bringing a jazz-rock element are the some of the north's most creatively diverse young musicians who form the band Artephis – a favourite of Jamie Cullum and a new band for Burton Agnes.

The Mark Williams Trio, a jazz, blues, rock, fusion outfit are also new to Burton Agnes although not to festivals to which they have played many, both national and international.

The festival runs from Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14. Both Artephis and the Mark Williams Trio play the main stage on the Saturday.

Early bird tickets now on sale and for a limited time only at www.burtonagnes.com/Jazz_Festival/Tickets_and_Prices.html

Telephone 01262 490324