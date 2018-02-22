Two men rescued after boat sinks near Hornsea

Two men have been rescued from the sea after their fishing boat sank off the east Yorkshire coast.

The coastguard said a search and rescue helicopter was dispatched after a distress call from the sinking boat near Hornsea just before 2pm today (Thursday).

The crew of another fishing boat responded after a mayday call was put out to nearby vessels..

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Within a few minutes they had the casualties on board and reported to HM Coastguard that they were safe and well.

"The two men are making their way back to Bridlington Harbour."

Ryan Douglas, Senior Maritime Operations Officer, said: "These two men did exactly the right thing to notify the coastguard as soon as their vessel started sinking.

"When heading out to sea you should always make sure you have a means of alerting us if you get into difficulty.

"We can never get time back. Don’t wait for things to improve. You need to inform us as soon as a potentially difficult situation is developing. Once things start to go wrong, they can develop rapidly."