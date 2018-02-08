Two charged with intent to supply heroin in Bridlington

Two Bridlington residents have been charged with possession of heroin with the intent to supply.

Richard Ruane, 36, and Anna Simpson, 50, both of Tennyson Avenue, in Bridlington, have been charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to supply heroin, a class 'A' drug.

They both appeared before Hull Magistrates Court on February 2 and were remanded into custody to be tried on Friday March 2.

The two were arrested following a warrant served on February 1.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Help us keep drugs off our streets and out of our neighbourhoods - if you have information about drug dealing in your community please call us on 101. We are here to serve our community and make the safer and stronger for everyone."