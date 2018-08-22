Tune in for Dad’s Army movie’s TV premiere

The Dad’s Army film, which was filmed in and around Bridlington gets its terrestrial TV premiere on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Old Town was transformed into Walmington-on-Sea when the movie was shot in 2014.

Properties were taken back in time for the set and residents gathered to try to catch a glimpse of the actors.

Despite starring Catherine Zeta Jones, Toby Jones, Michael Gambon, Bill Nighy and a host of other household names, the remake of the much-loved wartime TV series did not prove a hit with the critics.

But if you have not seen the film yet, you can judge for yourself when it is shown on ITV at 8.30pm on Monday.

The film had its regional premiere at Bridlington Spa in February 2016, two days before it went on national release.

Viewers will be able to keep an eye out for High Street, Danes Dyke and Flamborough North Landing, which were used for a number of the scenes.