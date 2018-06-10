Trust’s Living Seas Centre support call

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is appealing for funding to further the organisation’s conservation work at the Living Seas Centre in Flamborough.

Around 20,000 people visit the popular wildlife base on South Sea Road every year to learn about the marine environment, plastic pollution and recycling.

The team at Flamborough also hosts 47 school visits a year, teaching future generations to care about the marine environment as well as ways to better protect it.

Regular beach cleans and litter picks are also arranged by the Trust along Yorkshire’s coastline throughout the year.

The trust is hoping that both residents and visitors will go to its website and donate to its Marine Appeal to help create an environment where wildlife can thrive.

A donation of £25 can buy a litter picker for the ‘Waves of Waste’ coordinators, £50 could fund a beach clean across a kilometre of Yorkshire’s coastline, while £100 could fund a school visit to the Living Seas Centre.

Anthony Hurd, Living Seas Centre manager, said “We are asking people to please support our work, based here at Flamborough.

“We’ve a number of projects happening, from grass roots with schools across the region to providing high level advice to regional and national policy decision makers.

“We are incredibly lucky to work on and enjoy Yorkshire’s spectacular coastline. We want to make sure its marine wildlife and habitats continue to get the protection they desperately deserve.”

Visit www.ywt.org.uk/support-us/marine-appealisit to find out more about the appeal.