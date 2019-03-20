Tribute to a pop goddess - Believe - The Cher Songbook is on tour - where it's playing and how to get tickets

Tribute show to Cher comes to the East Riding

Tickets are on sale for ultimate tribute to pop goddess as Believe - The Cher Songbook hits the road.

The show recreates the hits, the hair and the costumes from her breath-taking career spanning six decades.

Perfect for Cher fans new and old, experience outstanding musicianship and amazing production skills whilst reliving classic Cher songs including I Got You Babe, Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves, Just Like Jesse James, If I Could Turn Back Time, Walking in Memphis, Strong Enough and Believe – as well as songs from Mamma Mia and her new album Dancing Queen.

Believe – The Cher Songbook is on Saturday February 22 2020 at Hull City Hall.

Tickets are now on sale - book at the Hull City Hall Box Office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk