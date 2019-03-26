Travis Perkins begins investigation into Bridlington roof fall incident

The man who was airlifted to hospital after an incident at a Bridlington builders merchants is on the road to recovery.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to Travis Perkins on Sunday morning, landing in the premises off Pinfold Lane, just after 10.30am.

The business is not open to the public on Sundays but a man had suffered arm, leg and chest injuries after a serious fall and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A spokesperson for Travis Perkins said: "We can confirm that there was an incident at our branch in Bridlington last Sunday, where one of our contractors, who was undertaking roof-related work had a fall.

"Emergency services were immediately called.

"The injured contractor has been discharged from hospital, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. We are now working to complete a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident."