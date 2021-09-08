Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership set to host Macmillan coffee morning

The YCCRP is a group of volunteers from the community who work with the train operating companies to look after and promote the Hull to Scarborough railway line and tourism along its route.

The group held a private gathering for their members and supporters on the concourse of Bridington station, providing a means of getting back in touch with each other while planning for the future.

A YCCRP spokesperson said: “Station adoption groups from along the line attended, and the event was useful for them all to network, get to know each other better, and exchange ideas.

“The next event that we are planning is a Macmillan coffee morning. This will also be on Bridlington station concourse and will be on Friday, September 24 between 10am and noon.