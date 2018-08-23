Woman cut free from car in a ditch

A woman was cut free from a car after it veered into a ditch on the main Bridlington-to-Hull road.

The driver had got himself free from the vehicle and a child had also managed to get out of the car but the female passenger was trapped inside.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof of the car and the casualty was placed on a spinal board by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The accident, which happened on the A165 at around 8.45pm last night, did not involve any other cars.

The road was closed at the Warley Cross cafe near Beeford for two hours, and motorists were diverted.

Earlier in the evening, emergency services were needed to tackle a problem a couple of miles further down the road.

A tractor and hay stacks were on fire at Frodingham Road in Brandesburton and smoke was blowing across the road, reducing visibility on the carriageway.