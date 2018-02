Rail services between Bridlington and Hull have returned to normal following a number of cancellations after a person was struck by a train near Beverley.

Emergency services were called to the level crossing at Norwood at around 8.30am this morning.

Replacement bus services were running and passengers were initially advised that trains were likely to be affected until lunchtime. But Northern Rail confirmed at 10.30am that services were running to the usual timetable.