Trains from Bridlington back on track after urgent repairs

Train services from Bridlington have resumed after urgent repairs to the track werecarried out.

Earlier in the afternoon, a statement from National Rail Enquiries on social media said: "Urgent repairs to the track are taking place between Driffield and Bridlington.

"Consequently, trains are currently unable to call at Bridlington.

"Rail replacement transport is being requested to run between Driffield, Nafferton and Bridlington."

It has since added: "The urgent repairs to the track have been completed between Driffield and Bridlington, allowing trains to call at Bridlington again. Whilst service recovers, trains will still be subject to delays and revisions."