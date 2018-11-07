Train strike - this is when services are running this Saturday

Passengers will be hit by another rail strike this Saturday - and the disruption will continue every weekend until the New Year.

It is the 12th consecutive Saturday where industrial action has affected timetables on the Yorkshire coast line.

Northern Rail's timetables will be affected again this weeend

Northern Rail staff who are members of the RMT union last week announced plans for seven more weeks of disruption in a long-running dispute over the roles of guards.

This week's timetable on the Scarborough to Hull line is:

Bridlington to Scarborough

No trains running, replacement buses will leave at 7.33am, 1.15pm and 6.08pm.



Scarborough to Bridlington

No trains running, replacement buses will leave at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm.



Bridlington to Hull

Trains leave at 10.37am, 1.35pm, 3.35pm and 6.22pm. There will also be buses at 7.28am and 4.28pm.



Hull to Bridlington

Trains leave at 9.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 5.15pm.



Northern is offering free travel on Sunday to service personnel wearing an armed forces uniform or carrying a military ID card, cadets and veterans.