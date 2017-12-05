Train services from Bridlington disrupted

Passengers travelling by rail from Bridlington this morning have been told to expect delays.

A body has been found on the tracks at Flemingate in Beverley, and train services between Bridlington and Hull are being replaced by buses.

Police have Tweeted: " A body has been found on the train tracks - the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious. There will be disruption to rail services in and out of Beverley and road travel locally will be affected. Please avoid the area."