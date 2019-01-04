This is when trains are running between Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull tomorrow

New Year - but same old Saturday rail strikes.
Members of the RMT union are taking industrial action every Saturday in January, following months of disruption at weekends in the second half of 2018.
This is why the strikes are happening
There will be no trains at all between Bridlington and Scarborough and only a limited number during the daytime between Bridlington and Hull.
Bridlington to Scarborough
Replacement buses depart at 7.33am, 1.15pm and 6.08pm
Scarborough to Bridlington
Replacement buses depart at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm
Bridlington to Hull
Trains leave at 10am, 11.04am, 12.13pm, 1.04pm, 3pm, 4.04pm, 5.02pm and 5.59pm
Hull to Bridlington
Trains leave at 9.01am, 10.01am, 10.56am, 11.56am, 1.56pm, 2.56pm, 3.56pm and 4.56pm