This is when Bridlington's Park and Ride service starts in 2019 - and the new prices

A new company will be operating Bridlington's park-and-ride service this year.

After a tendering process, the contract for the next four years has been awarded to Stagecoach, who will run buses for the summer season from Saturday, April 6.

The car park, at South Cliff, has over 1000 spaces, including 50 disabled spaces. The first bus on each day will be at 9.30am, and different timetables will apply, depending on the season, with frequent buses running until 6.15pm each day.

The bus picks up and drops off at the Park and Ride terminus and again directly opposite the harbour top, in front of South Cliff gardens, and also at East Riding Leisure Bridlington during certain weekends, holidays and on Bank Holidays.

In addition, during the six- week school summer holidays, the service will be extended until 8pm each evening.

The cost is £5 for all-day parking for all vehicles, including disabled drivers. This cost includes transport into Bridlington and the return trip for up to five people. Passengers can choose to travel on the Park and Ride bus or on a scenic land train.

In 2018, 52,300 individuals paid to use the park and ride, which was an increase of 1,300 on the previous year.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said : “Bridlington Park and Ride is a real asset to the resort, keeping over 50,000 vehicles off the town centre’s roads.

“It’s particularly pleasing that we will again be able to extend Park and Ride this summer into the early evening and to East Riding Leisure Bridlington, which will boost the town’s economy by encouraging visitors to stay that little bit longer, and maybe enjoy a meal in the town before heading home.

“We are continually looking to improve the service, whilst reducing costs to make it as efficient as possible. I am delighted that Stagecoach are able to provide the service on behalf of the council for the next four years.”

Here is the full list of prices for Park and Ride 2019:

£5 for all day parking and transport for up to five people on either the bus or land train

£1.50 single ticket on the bus (if not parked)

£2.50 return ticket on the bus (if not parked)

£1.00 single ticket for concessionary pass holders (if not parked)

£1.50 return ticket for concessionary pass holders (if not parked).