This is how subway will look after makeover

Volunteers have completed the first stage of a project to give a fresh new look to a subway in the heart of Bridlington.

The Brightening Up Bridlington team covered over the existing graffiti last weekend and will return at 9am on Saturday to create a mural in the underpass which runs under the railway line, between Trinity Road and St Wilfred Road.

Another section of the mural design

The picture above shows what one side of the subway will look like and the team have asked for ideas for what should appear on the opposite wall.

A spokesman said: “Please feel free to join us. If you have any old coloured paints to use up then please bring them along, with your brushes and scruffy clothes.

“We also collected several bags of rubbish from the area with a coordinated litter pick. Thanks for all the lovely comments from so many people - it’s clearly something that is important to local residents and users of the underpass.”