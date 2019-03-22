These are the road closures and diversions for Bessingby Road in the next few weeks

The timetable for a £1.6million programme of roadworks around the Bessingby Road area of Bridlington has been amended.

Work began earlier this month and the new schedule for the first stage of works is:

○ Resurfacing of Bessingby Way – the road will be closed overnight on Sundays March 24, 31 and April 14, from 6pm to 6am

○ Until March 29 - resurfacing of Bessingby Hill using traffic signals and a road closure at Bessingby Road junction (evenings only, 6pm-11pm)

○ April 1-3 - Bessingby Road kerbing work (evenings only 6pm – 11pm) No road closure.

○ April 4-5 - Bessingby Road pedestrian crossing eastbound approach - resurfacing with a closure of Bessingby Road eastbound (evenings only, 6pm-11pm)

○ April 8-18 - Rekerbing Kingsgate/Shaftesbury Road junction with the closure of Shaftesbury Road and two way signals on Kingsgate (daytime 9am to 3.30pm)

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities, said: “I am delighted that we are now able to carry out these vital works, following another successful bid for funding by the council. This work will provide real long term benefits for road users, as the surfacing to be used generates very low levels of surface noise, and provides a high level of grip.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these vital works, and ask in advance for the patience of road users and residents. The majority of the work has been scheduled in the evening and overnight to minimise disruption, and we would like to stress that pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.”

All dates are subject to change if works are delayed due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Signs will be erected on each section of road to be closed to give advanced warning of the closures.

Access to some businesses and the hospital will be affected during some phases of the works, and visitors to the hospital may need to use the signed diversion route. For Bessingby Road closures, the diversion will be via A165 Bessingby Hill, St Johns Street, Quay Road and Station Road.

Cardigan Road will be used as the diversion route for Kingsgate traffic during the works on the B&Q/Kingsgate junction.

