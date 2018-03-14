The pothole so deep it has its own 'No Swimming' sign!

One business owner says his employees are fed up of dodging potholes on their way to and from work each day.

The holes are so deep, one even has a 'No Swimming' sign put up next to it!

Chris Melhuish from Neptune Sonar

Alex Wood is the managing director of Neptune Sonar Ltd, which is based at Kelk, between Bridlington and Driffield.

He said: “I run a company with 44 staff that have to travel down this lane to work and back every weekday.

“My business is located on Moor Lane, the council have never resurfaced this road since I have been here which is about 30 years.

“The road is about 1.5 miles long and it must have the largest amount pot-holes along its length in the East Riding, I counted around 30.”