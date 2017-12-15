Taxi marshals return to Bridlington

As revellers start to get into the Christmas spirit, taxi marshals will once again be on the streets of Bridlington making sure people get home safely.

For the past seven years, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s licensing team have been providing taxi marshals on the taxi ranks in the two towns over the Christmas and New Year period and this year will be no different.

From tonight, licensed marshals will operate on the main ranks between midnight and 4am making sure there are orderly queues, ensuring people have enough money for the fare as well as making sure they are getting into a licensed vehicle.

The marshals will also be on the look-out for vehicles that are unlicensed and trying to operate as taxi drivers.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The taxi marshals are a welcomed by the public, the pub and bar trade as well as the taxi owners who say this initiative works really well.

“They provide some reassurance for those out celebrating the festive period as well as helping people stay calm and in good spirits.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves but most importantly stay safe and that’s what taxi marshals are there to do.”

Anyone who has any concerns about unlicensed taxis should contact the council’s licensing team by emailing taxi.hub@eastriding.gov.uk

Tips to help you stay safe this Christmas and New Year

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s licensing team has issued the following information and advice for people using taxis or private hire vehicles:

* only Hackney Carriage cabs can be hailed in the street or on a taxi rank

* Hackney Carriage cabs licensed to the East Riding can be identified by either the distinctive green and white livery or they will be displaying white oval door stickers. All will have a top light that says TAXI

* private hire vehicles must always be booked in advance and display a plate on the back of the vehicle – East Riding licensed vehicles have yellow oval stickers on the front passenger doors saying “pre-booked only”

* all licensed drivers should have a driver’s identity badge issued by the relevant council, which should be prominently displayed at all times

* carry a telephone number of a trusted licensed taxi or private hire company

* if possible, book a taxi or mini-cab in advance and ask for the name of the driver as well as the make and colour of the car

* confirm the details with the driver when the vehicle arrives to make sure it is the car you ordered

* if you are ordering a car from a public place, try not to let anyone overhear your name and address

* if you are out with friends, make sure everyone has a way of getting home

* if someone in your group has had too much to drink, accompany they to the taxi and make sure it’s a legitimate vehicle – friends should stick together and make sure everyone gets home safely