Taxi marshals on Easter duty

Taxi marshals will be on duty in Bridlington over the Easter weekend.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council-run scheme has operated over the Christmas period in previous years but is being introduced at Easter for the first time.

Marshals will be in place on the taxi ranks in Bridlington and Beverley on Good Friday and Easter Sunday between 11pm and 3am.

They will help to ensure queues are orderly, people have enough money for their fare and also make sure they are getting into a licensed vehicle.

Cllr Shaun Horton, cabinet portfolio holder for community involvement and council corporate services, said: “The marshals work well alongside our licensing officers and with the taxi drivers in helping to make it is a safe night out for revellers.

“The East Riding has a reputation for being a safe place to be out and about and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and stay safe.

“We know that most people who join a taxi queue after a night out are well behaved, but a small minority can cause problems for others so the taxi marshals can help people stay calm and in good spirits.

“We always have a first rate response from residents, people in the pubs and bars trade and taxi owners when we use the taxi marshals over the Christmas period and we are pleased to extend their use over the Easter weekend.”

The council has reminded passengers that only Hackney Carriage - which have yellow lights on top - cabs can be hailed in the street or on a taxi rank, while private hire vehicles must always be booked in advance and display a plate on the back of the vehicle.