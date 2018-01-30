Springfield Avenue to close until April

Springfield Avenue will close for more than two months from Monday, as the multi-million development of Bridlington town centre reaches what is being described as a ‘crucial stage’.

New drainage will be installed, to reduce the risk of flooding in the future, and the road and footpaths will be improved.

To carry out the work, there will be no access to Springfield Avenue from Hilderthorpe Road for traffic.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Delivering an investment of this scale and complexity was always going to take time and present challenges.

“Throughout the project, the council and its contractor have endeavoured to keep residents and businesses as up-to-date as possible and provide any and all practical assistance and remain committed to doing so until the construction programme concludes later this year.”

The next stage of the transport project comes as the work on Hilderthorpe Road has almsot been completed and it should reopen in one direction from Bridlington Spa at the weekend.

Beck Hill is still closed to through-traffic while a new bridge across the Gypsey Race is constructed, although access to the Lords Feoffees-owned car park is still possible from Prospect Street.

A council spokesman said: “Once again, the council and its contractor (PBS Construction) would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and ask that residents continue to support this major project.”