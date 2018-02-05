Sir Greg wants to put the brakes on ‘unscrupulous rogues’

Bridlington’s MP is again sticking up for motorists by waging war on unscrupulous car park owners.

He wants to bring in a new code of practice to stop drivers being fined unfairly, and his Private Member’s Bill cleared its first hurdle in Parliament this week.

Sir Greg said: “The clear majority of car park providers are honest and fair but unscrupulous rogues are undermining the whole sector with bad practice.

“Some dodgy operators are engaging in practices such as deliberately unclear signage, fining people whist they are getting change to pay for parking and tickets being issued despite parking payment machines being out of order. Currently there is no legally binding code to prevent this”.

“My Bill does nothing to diminish the rights of landowners to earn a fair income from their land, including seeking redress when motorists don’t play by the rules. But the scales need to be rebalanced so the system is fair for all involved.

“My Bill will help stamp out rogues in the industry. I am delighted that Parliament took the first step towards making parking fairer for motorists.”

Sir Greg’s Bill has received support from all parties at Westminster. He claims that a private parking ticket was issued every seven seconds in the UK last year.