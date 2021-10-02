Rail travellers set for disruption later this month due to re-signalling scheme as train services are replaced by buses

Rail commuters will have to travel on buses later this month.Rail commuters will have to travel on buses later this month.

Buses will be replacing trains between Driffield and Scarborough from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31 to allow for an improvement scheme to take place.

Network Rail will be undertaking major re-signalling work at Bridlington Station and this requires the line between Driffield and Seamer to be closed for nine days.

Rail replacement buses will run between Driffield, Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough.

TransPennine Express will continue to run trains between Seamer and Scarborough and this timetable is unchanged.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are working to upgrade the signalling at Bridlington station between Friday, October 22 and Monday, November 1.

“It involves renewing the signalling – from existing mechanical signalling to new route relay interlocking – to improve reliability. Work will also take place to renew the track and test the new signalling equipment.”

Information posted on the Nationalrail.co.uk website said engineering work is taking place between Driffield and Filey, closing all lines in the process.

A statement on the website said: “A different timetable operates when rail replacement services are in use and journeys may take longer than usual.