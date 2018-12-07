Rail strikes - this is when you can travel between Bridlington, Scarborough and Hull

The weekly Saturday rail strike will hit passengers on the Yorkshire coast line again tomorrow.

There will be no trains at all between Bridlington and Scarborough and only a limited number during the daytime between Bridlington and Hull.

Bridlington to Scarborough

Replacement buses depart at 7.33am, 1.15pm and 6.08pm

Scarborough to Bridlington

Replacement buses depart at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm

Bridlington to Hull

Trains leave at 10am, 11.04am, 12.05pm, 1.04pm, 3pm, 4.04pm, 5.02pm and 6.04pm

Hull to Bridlington

9.01am, 10.01am, 10.56am, 11.56am, 1.56pm, 2.56pm, 3.56pm and 4.56pm.

New penalty fares came into operation yesterday. Details here.

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said: “By the end of December, we will have had 19 consecutive Saturdays of RMT strike action. This targeted action disrupts our customers’ lives. But, as we enter a vital period for businesses, it also damages the economic wellbeing of the north of England.

“This Saturday, we are introducing a new timetable for RMT strike days that will deliver stable and consistent train services for our customers on each strike Saturday in December.

“We have fantastic colleagues who have supported customers by keeping our trains running on each of the RMT strike days. We are aiming to keep as many people moving as possible and ensuring customers can still travel into the biggest towns and cities for the big seasonal events including Christmas markets – but with very few services running after 5pm.

“We expect all of our services and those of other operators to be extremely busy and are calling on our customers to plan their travel carefully for the coming weekend, check the new timetables well in advance, and make sure they do not rely on the last trains home.”