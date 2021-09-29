Quay Road level crossing set to be closed to traffic for re-signalling scheme
The Quay Road level crossing will be closed from Thursday, October 21 to allow for a re-signalling scheme.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:45 am
The road closure, which is expected to last around 11 days, is necessary to enable the works to be carried out while ensuring the safety of the public.
The diversion route will be via Quay Road, Springfield Avenue, Hilderthorpe Road, Station Road, Station Avenue and Quay Road Roundabout.
The diversion route will be signed at the time of closure and the road will be closed to all traffic.