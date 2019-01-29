Quay Road closure - these are the diversions for Bridlington buses

A number of bus services in Bridlington will need to take different routes over the next few months.

Part of Quay Road, between Moorfield Road and Springfield Avenue, will be closed from Monday while extensive work to the gas network is carried out.

This is why the road will be closed for 15 weeks

With one of the main roads into the town centre shut, these are the diversions for EYMS buses.

Services 2 and 3

Buses will go from Station Avenue via Quay Road, Station Road, Hilderthorpe Road, Beck Hill, Chapel Street then to the Bus Station. From the Bus Station, they will go via normal route to Queen Street, then Bridge Street, Hilderthorpe Road, Station Road and Quay Road to Station Avenue. Buses can't serve the two stops at the end of Station Approach on Quay Road, and the two stops on Prospect Street.

Services 4 and 5

Buses will go from Quay Road via Station Avenue, Station Road, Hilderthorpe Road, Beck Hill and Chapel Street to the Bus Station. Then they will use Bridge Street, Hilderthorpe Road, Station Road and Station Avenue to Quay Road. Buses can't serve the two stops at the end of Station Approach on Quay Road, and the two stops on Prospect Street.

Services 45/5A, 121, 130 and 136

Hilderthorpe Road will reopen when Quay Road is closed, and these buses will finally be able to go back to their normal routes, using Hilderthorpe Road and Beck Hill to reach the town centre. Leaving Bridlington, buses can use Hilderthorpe Road (except Service 136, which will continue running along Horsforth Avenue when leaving the town).