Police want to trace black BMW car after body is found on beach

Police have confirmed a body found on Bridlington beach on Saturday was that of a 64-year-old Sheffield man.

Coastguards were called to assist officers on south beach and the area was cordoned off.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Investigations are continuing in connection with the discovery of a 64-year-old man’s body in Bridlington at the weekend.

“The man, who is believed to be from Sheffield, was found near to the lifeboat station on Saturday morning.

“We are not looking for anybody in connection with the incident and the man’s family has been informed.

“We are wishing to trace a black BMW 3 Series that may be in the SCarborough area and we are working with our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police in relation to this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 105 of March 17.