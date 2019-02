Dozens of people have been to Brett Street to pay their respects to the Bridlington School pupil. He was hit by a car while crossing the road on Friday evening and died the following morning.

1. Tributes to Taylor Tolley Some of the messages which have been left at the scene at Brett Street. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tributes to Taylor Tolley Some of the messages which have been left at the scene at Brett Street. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tributes to Taylor Tolley Some of the messages which have been left at the scene at Brett Street. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tributes to Taylor Tolley Some of the messages which have been left at the scene at Brett Street. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more