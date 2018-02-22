Park and ride: detours for 2018

The town centre roadworks mean Bridlington’s park and ride bus passengers will face a considerable detour when the service starts up for 2018 next month.

The distance between the pick-up point at the South Cliff car park and the drop-off spot on the harbour is just over one mile, but the new route is double that – and it means all services will be going through the heart of the town centre.

Because of the ongoing works around Hilderthorpe Road, the bus will avoid that area completely.

“We have taken the view it is better to avoid the road altogether, to prevent the need for any last minute alterations if unplanned changes to the road scheme should occur,” said a council spokesman.

“This also avoids customer confusion, as the route will not change halfway through the season.”

Buses will go via Belvedere Parade, Cardigan Road, Station Road, Quay Road, Prospect Street, Manor Street, Bridge Street, South Cliff Road, South Marine Drive, Belvedere Parade, and back to the Park and Ride site.

When the timetables are introduced which drop passengers off at East Riding Leisure centre in the peak summer weeks, it will follow the same route to Prospect Street, and then go along Marshall Avenue, Princess Terrace and Promenade, and then back southwards via Promenade, Queen Street, Bridge Street and , South Cliff Road.

The park and ride system starts up again on March 24, at the start of the school Easter holidays.

The price of parking is increasing from £4 per day to £4.50 this year.