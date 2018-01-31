New road surface is dug up after defects are found

Hilderthorpe Road should still reopen this weekend, despite the new road surface having to be dug up days after it was laid.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the surface showed signs of defects and the decision was made to carry out the work for a second time. It insists it will not be footing the bill.

A trader who has a business in the area contacted the Free Press to say: "The road was meant to be re-opening this month. But 120 tonnes of Tarmac has been laid wrongly and has to be dug up and re-done.

"I have just found this out from the workers themselves. I am absolutely fuming and who is paying for all these mistakes again and again?"

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "Unfortunately, the new road surface put down at Hilderthorpe Road over the past couple of days has shown a number of defects - this is not uncommon when working with such materials.

"To ensure the highest standards, the decision has been made to take it up and resurface the carriageway again.

"The council is hopeful that this will be completed at the weekend and can confirm that the work is being done at no expense to the authority."

It was announced yesterday that Hilderthorpe Road will re-open to traffic in one direction between Bridge Street and Springfield Avenue at the weekend.

But Springfield Avenue will close for two months from Monday as the next stage of the work gets underway.