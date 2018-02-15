New rail timetables ‘need a re-think’

A rail campaigner has urged transport bosses to put the brakes on timetable changes planned for the spring.

More frequent services between Bridlington and Scarborough are due to be introduced in May, but Nick Harvey says the downside is that passengers getting a connecting service at Seamer could be left wiating for an hour.

He attended a meeting of Rail North in Newcastle last week to try to persuade companies to delay the changes until December.

Nick, who has arranged a public meeting at 2pm today at Spring Cafe in Hunmanby, said: “By delaying the service improvement. It will enable the railway authorities to have time to talk with the staff who operate the trains and the local people who use them.

“By working with the local communities in December 2018, they will have stations that are geared up for more trains by building stronger links with the local community and businesses by listening and involving then, something that has not happened so far.”

He has concerns that the new timetables will see some services not stopping at Hunmanby and Bempton and that commuters will have difficulties in getting to Scarborough for 8.30am.