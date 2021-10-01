New Beck Hill will be closed on Monday, October 14 to allow work on a damaged roof
New Beck Hill in Bridlington is expected to be closed to traffic on Thursday, October 14 so repairs can be carried out on a damaged roof.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 7:48 am
The road closure is necessary to enable the work to take place while keeping members of the public safe. The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via Hilderthorpe Road, Springfield Avenue, Quay Road and Prospect Street.
The diversion route will be signed at the time of closure and the road will be closed to all traffic during this time.