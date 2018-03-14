Naming and shaming Bridlington's worst roads for potholes

The Free Press’ pothole campaign has prompted readers to get in touch with us to tell us which is Bridlington’s bumpiest road.

The same street names keep cropping up with residents wanting to see action before tourists arrive before the start of the summer season, as well as making their own day-to-day journeys smoother and safer.

We have launched a Pothole Campaign in the Free Press

Clive Spate emailed to say West Crayke is one pothole hotspot.

“The stretch between Airedale Drive going towards Wharfedale Drive and beyond is appalling,” he told us.

“It looks as if the road was resurfaced previously - but obviously done very badly.

“If any road in Bridlington is worse than this it will have to be like a lunar surface.”

A selection of potholes at Moor Lane, Kelk, sent by Alex Wood

On Facebook, responses included:

○ Charlie Watts: Bempton Lane is one big pothole.

○ Bev Ellis: Cardigan Road, near East Road, has a huge one.

○ Louise Mulvaney: A165 Kingsgate all the way down to park and ride roundabout, it’s so uneven and bumpy.

○ Tonie Michelle Robinson: Bessingby Industrial Estate is awful, as well as Bempton Lane.

○ Paula Jones: St Anne’s Road - dodge the potholes.

○ Sylvia Wright: Bessingby Industrial Estate and on the road between Morrison’s roundabout and the hospital, at traffic lights near school entrance.

○ Sam Fumagalli: The bottom of Sewerby Avenue is a mess.

○ Jo James: Bempton Lane is gonna get me pulled on a suspect drunk driving - it’s ridiculous.

○ Pippa Wilkins: Bempton Lane is absolutely disgraceful, there’s more potholes than road.

○ Rachael Thorpe: I counted 34 potholes on Wright Crescent last week.

○ Phoe Ben: Moor Lane, Carnaby is a disgrace. Maybe if they actually fixed the roads properly rather then botch them up, they might last longer then a few months.

Is this the worst one of all?