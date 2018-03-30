Motorcyclist dies after road collision near Bridlington

Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died after a road accident near Bridlington earlier today.

He was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike on the A165 Bridlington to Scarborough road when he was involved in a collision with a blue Land Rover.

It happened at around 11.50am on near the junction with Grindale Road.

A police statement said: "Emergencies services attended but sadly the man riding the motorbike died at the scene. The driver of the Land Rover suffered what are thought to be minor injuries in the collision.

"We are keen to hear from any witnesses, who we have not already spoken to, and would urge them to contact us on 101 quoting log number 192 of March 30."