More rail strikes for Bridlington and Scarborough passengers in January

The New Year will not bring any positive news for rail passengers on the Yorkshire coast, after further strikes were announced for Saturdays throughout January.

There have already been more than 40 days of industrial action affecting services between Bridlington, Scarborough and Hull in 2018, and efforts to find a resolution have failed.

RMT members are expected to walk out on January 5, 12, 19 and 26, in addition to their planned strike on December 22 and 29, because of the ongoing row about keeping guards on trains.

Its general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT continues to make every effort to get serious and meaningful talks going with Northern but the company are not interested and would prefer to call for an inquiry into the dispute to deflect attention from the impact of their behaviour on the travelling public.

“German-owned Northern Rail want to run nearly half a million trains a year without a safety critical guard on board in a move that would wreck both safety and access to services and they should listen to their front-line staff and pull back from that plan immediately.

“We thank the public for their support and understanding throughout this dispute over rail safety and access and the union remains ready for genuine and serious talks.”

Northern has formally written to ACAS requesting it to use its powers to establish an independent inquiry.

Its deputy managing director Richard Allan said: “The RMT dispute means customers, businesses and the wider economy in the North have suffered the cost of 40 days of RMT strikes, including every Saturday in September, October, November and now December. Customers, employers and colleagues are looking for both parties to resolve the dispute.

“More than 50% of all rail journeys in the UK are made on driver-controlled trains and recently the Department for Transport and Transport for the North publicly confirmed that a second person – in addition to the driver – would be retained on Northern services.

“This second person will provide customer service, including meeting customer needs on accessibility, safety, security, ticketing and information. Despite this, the RMT continues with its strike action.

“We call on RMT to join us in committing to the inquiry and suspending its industrial action whilst the inquiry takes place. This would demonstrate commitment from both sides to try and resolve the issues, reassuring customers and stakeholders that every endeavour is being made by both sides.”