More disruption on the way for rail passengers

Rail passengers face another day of disruption next month, following the announcement of further strike action by the RMT union.

Staff will walk out on Saturday, March 3, as part of an ongoing dispute over the role of guards.

On previous days when industrial action has gone ahead, only two return services have run between Bridlington and Scarborough, and many of the trains to Hull have also been cancelled.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “No one should be in any doubt, these disputes are about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.”

Richard Allan, Northern’s deputy managing director, said: “We are concentrating our efforts on running as many services as possible on Saturday, March 3, to keep our customers moving.”