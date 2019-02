A 77-year-old man is recovering after a road accident near to the entrance to Tesco in Bridlington this morning.

Emergency services were called to Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at around 10am.

The road was closed for a while and traffic diverted.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a 77-year-old man, has been taking to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life threatening."