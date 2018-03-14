Man seriously injured in road accident

A driver suffered 'serious but not life-threatening' injuries in a crash which closed the main Bridlington to Driffield road for several hours.

The A165 was shut between the West Hill estate and Carnaby village. A woman was able to get out of her car but the other driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday with reports of a collision in the Bessingby Road area of Bridlington.

"The collision involved two cars, a black Audi and a blue Isuzu. One man suffered what are thought to be serious but not life threatening injuries in the incident.

"The road was closed for some time to allow the emergency services to attend."