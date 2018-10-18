Man and woman taken to hospital after car goes into a ditch

An elderly couple were freed from their car after it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Emergency services were called to Skipsea just after 11am this morning and the B1242 remained closed between the village and Atwick for more than three hours.

Firefighters found the man and woman still in the car, unable to get out of the vehicle because of the position it was in.

The woman was taken out of the car on a stretcher, via the passenger door, and the man was released through the back of the car. Both casualties were taken to hospital.