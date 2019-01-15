Main road into Bridlington town centre to be closed for 15 weeks

One of the main routes into Bridlington will be closed for more than three months as drivers face more disruption on the roads.

The stretch of Quay Road, between its junctions with Moorfield Road and Prospect Street, will be shut while a £210,000 project to upgrade the gas distribution network around the area is carried out.

Work is due to start on Monday, February 4, and Northern Gas Networks says the scheme is expected to take around 15 weeks to complete.

The company said it is part of its ‘ongoing investment in Bridlington’s gas infrastructure to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come’.

Pete Knapton, network officer for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

NGN’s customer care officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to make customers aware of the work, and it will be posting regular updates through its social media channels.

A community drop-in event will be held at Bridlington Sports and Community Club on Tuesday evening, where staff will answer questions from local residents.