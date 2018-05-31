Lifeboat rescues kayakers lost in the fog

Flamborough Lifeboat was called out this morning after two kayakers became separated in foggy conditions off the headland.

It launched just before 11am and found the first man, who was able to see the shore and was able to make his own way back to South Landing.

The crew continued with a search for his friend, and eventually picked up the second man from the fisheries vessel North East Guardian, which had taken him aboard.

A statment said: "Whilst returning to the first kayaker, the volunteer crew were informed that he had made his way back to South Landing beach where he had been met by a coastguard team."