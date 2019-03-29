Lifeboat crew spends six hours at sea - and travels 95 miles - but it was a false alarm

A rescue helicopter, all-weather lifeboat and a number of fishing vessels were involved in an extensive search after reports that an emergency beacon had been spotted.

Bridlington's lifeboat launched last night at 7.57pm after the coastguard had received a call from a vessel that an emergency beacon had been seen on their radar.

The Search And Rescue Transponder known as (SART) is used by various vessels at sea from a basic life raft to a large Tanker. When a vessel is in danger of sinking a signal is transmitted that can be picked up by the radar of vessels in the area.

The search and rescue incident was overseen by the Humber Coastguard and Bridlington lifeboat was joined by a Coastguard Helicopter and a number of other boats in the area.

The position given to the lifeboat crew to search was originally 38 miles East North East of Flamborough Head but as they searched that area they were requested to cover up to 50 miles North North East of Bridlington.

The search was called off around midnight by the Coastguard after nothing had been found and the Bridlington lifeboat arrived back on the beach at 2.23 am.

While at sea the crew had sailed 95 miles to and from the incident and searched an area of almost 40 square miles.