Jewison Lane will be closed to through traffic for six days during carriageway patching work

Traffic restrictions will be in place along Jewison Lane, Sewerby, from Thursday, November 11, to allow vital carriageway patching work to take place.

The road will be closed to through traffic for six days.

During the six-day period one night shift will take place and will be signed in advance.

The road will be closed to all traffic, but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.

The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via Short Lane, Bempton Lane, Marton Road, Aysgarth Rise, Marton Road Roundabout, Marton Gate, Marton Gate Roundabout,West Crayke and Sheeprake Lane.