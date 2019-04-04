Investment at Bridlington train station to make it safer for passengers in wheelchairs

Bridlington railway station is to become more wheelchair-friendly after it was announced the town has been included in a £300million scheme to make train travel more accessible.

The town's MP, Sir Greg Knight, has been leading a campaign for improvements at Bridlington and has welcomed the news that the station will have step-free access.

At the minute, passengers wanting to travel to Scarborough, or getting off some trains from Hull at platform four, have to wait for staff to help them across the railway line.

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani MP, said: “Everyone should be able to access our rail network and I am pleased to announce that Bridlington will now become a fully accessible station in the next stage of the programme.

“So far, the government have delivered step-free access at over 200 stations through our Access for All programme and are committed a further £300m of accessibility investment.

“Sir Greg Knight MP has been campaigning to make Bridlington step-free so it is safer for all passengers, especially those with restricted mobility or parents with pushchairs and I’m delighted to be able to announce today that his campaigning has paid off for the people of East Yorkshire.”

The Government's £300million Access For All fund is aiming to make it easier for disabled people to use the rail network. The funding will also benefit those with health conditions or older people with impairments, along with people travelling with children, heavy luggage or shopping.

Sir Greg said: “Transport is vital for connecting people with work, friends and family, but also for enabling them to enjoy seeing some of the delights of being by the sea at Bridlington.

"I want the 13.9 million disabled people in Britain to be empowered to travel independently, which is why I am delighted at this announcement of a roll out of upgrades across the rail network.

"Following representations, stations were selected based on a range of criteria including footfall weighted by disability in the area, value for money, and local factors such as proximity to a hospital."