Hilderthorpe Road to reopen for Christmas period

Hilderthorpe Road will reopen temporarily over the Christmas and New Year period to ease traffic congestion in Bridlington town centre.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and PBS Construction have confirmed that traffic will be able to travel one direction from tomorrow, between the harbour and Tesco supermarket.

Work will continue on January 8, when the road will close again, and this section of the project is expected to be completed by the end of January.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Christmas and New Year period sees an increase in people travelling and this was always at the forefront of the council and contractor’s minds. It is important to do all we can to reduce congestion at this important time of the year.

“In spite of various challenges, work on BridITP2 (Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan Phase 2) is continuing to progress well and we would like to thank residents, visitors and businesses for their continued patience and understanding while we deliver this multi-million-pound investment which is vital for the future prosperity of Bridlington.”

Recently, 15 students from Bridlington School, aged 12 and 13 years old, visited the works to find out more about the project and to consider careers in the engineering sector after entering a competition run by the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Brian Phillipson, assistant principal engineer, said: “Supporting the next generation of civil engineers is a priority for both the council and for the construction industry.

“It was a pleasure to host this visit and to speak to the children about the works. We also gave them a safety induction and took them on a tour of the site.”