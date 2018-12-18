Good news for Bridlington drivers this Christmas

Hilderthorpe Road will be fully opened to traffic over the Christmas and New Year period.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has confirmed that Hilderthorpe Road will revert to two-way traffic flow from Friday and then go back to one-way from Monday, January 7.

This site is set to be developed into a new vets surgery

The final section of highway works is due to be finished by the end of January 2019, weather permitting.

Work on the stretch of road between the old coach park entrance and Station Roa, is being carried out in two halves in order to allow access for inbound traffic.

Access continues to be maintained for all businesses and they remain open and operational during the ongoing period of works.

Motorists have had to put up with roadworks in the area for almost two years.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “BridITP2 is a major regeneration scheme to improve vehicle and pedestrian access around Bridlington’s town centre.

“Delivering an investment of this scale and complexity was always going to take time and present challenges and I would just like to thank our residents and our businesses for their patience and understanding while this important investment was carried out.

“This multi-million-pound investment demonstrates the council’s commitment to Bridlington. Once complete, it will improve traffic flows around the town and also open up a number of new sites for development, which will help boost Bridlington’s economy and provide new employment opportunities.”

Once the work is finished at the end of January, the council’s contractor will then undertake a programme of minor remedial works to correct any defects, but the council insists this should be minimal and have a low impact on pedestrians, motorists and businesses.

With the Stage 2 works soon to be complete, the council is looking to finalise the legal agreements with Network Rail and Arriva North to start the Stage 1 works to improve the approach to Bridlington Railway Station and the plaza.

The works will include new car parking, a drop-off area, short stay parking, disabled parking, a large bus lay-by, a new taxi rank and decorative lighting.

Work on site will take around nine to twelve months to complete and is likely to start in the New Year.