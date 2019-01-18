Free parking - but hundreds of drivers ended up paying

It was meant to be a generous festive gesture to drivers - the chance to park for free while they did some Christmas shopping.

But even though charges were dropped at all the council-run car parks in the East Riding on the first four weekends in December, almost £6,000 was put into the pay-and-display machines.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "For the ninth year, the council offered free parking in all its pay and display car parks and on-street parking areas over four weekends in December to support local businesses and encourage residents and visitors to shop in the East Riding.



"The free parking was well advertised in the local press, in the council's Your East Riding magazine, which is delivered to all homes in the East Riding, and advance notices were placed in car parks.

These are the cheapest and most expensive places to park in Bridlington town centre



"Clear signs were placed on all the pay-and-display machines, on their backboards and throughout the car parks letting people know parking was free on those weekends.

"We have 89 pay-and-display machines across the East Riding. Over the eight days when parking was suspended, the pay and display machines took a total of £5,960.15.



"This is equivalent to each machine taking £8.37 per day, which could be as little as two tickets per machine per day."