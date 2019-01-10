Fisherman found dead near Filey after four-hour search operation

A fisherman has been found dead after an intensive search involving along the North Yorkshire coast.

Coastguards received a call at around 11pm last night from a member of the public, reporting that a beach fisherman had not returned when they said they would.

Rescue teams from Whitby, Ravenscar, Bridlington, Scarborough and Filey, along with Whitby's all weather lifeboat, and Filey's inshore and all weather lifeboat, were involved with the search.

The coastguards search and rescue helicopter flew from Humberside Airport and the National Police Air Service helicopter also joined in the operation, along with North Yorkshire Police officers on the ground.

But a body was found near to the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park, near Filey, at around 3am.

A statement from Humber Coastguard said: "An extensive search was carried out through the night and the person was found. Sadly they were declared deceased on scene and our thoughts are with the family at this time."