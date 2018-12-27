Filey lifeboat crew rescue woman who fell on rocks on Boxing Day

Filey's lifeboat crew were called out at lunchtime on Boxing Day after a woman fell on Filey Brigg.

The volunteer lifeboat crew received a request from coastguards just after 1.30pm on Wednesday and the inshore vessel attended the scene alongside paramedics and rescue teams from Filey and Bridlington.

The casualty, a 65-year-old woman had sustained serious shoulder injuries.

The crew of Tom Barkley, Vanessa Thomas, Andrew MacKenzie and Jon Harrison took her back to Coble Landing and she was passed into the care of the paramedics.

Lifeboat press officer John Ward, said: “Boxing Day has been fine and sunny but the rocks on the Brigg are still very slippery.

"Thank you to the Coastguard Teams who assisted and to all the Lifeboat crew who attended so quickly.

"We wish the lady a speedy recovery.”